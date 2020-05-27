Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Repligen worth $8,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $139.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.50. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $143.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 127.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. Repligen had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $39,757.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 4,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.82, for a total transaction of $425,980.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,800.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 127,775 shares of company stock worth $15,293,021. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.29.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

