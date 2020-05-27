Swiss National Bank Buys 145,900 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825,835 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.38% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.72.

NCLH opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.18.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

