Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Alteryx worth $9,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $27,387,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,874,000 after buying an additional 254,229 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth about $5,744,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.82, for a total value of $7,141,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,488.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert Scott Jones sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.10, for a total value of $228,816.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 219,815 shares of company stock worth $27,116,095 in the last 90 days. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alteryx from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alteryx from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alteryx to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alteryx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.80.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $143.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 2,867.00 and a beta of 1.34. Alteryx Inc has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $160.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $108.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. Alteryx had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Alteryx Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, and citizen data scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

