Swiss National Bank Has $10.19 Million Stock Position in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of PRA Health Sciences worth $10,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRAH. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,164.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.82.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $113.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.87. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.09.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

