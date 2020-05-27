Swiss National Bank Has $8.86 Million Stock Position in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of New York Times worth $8,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the first quarter worth $34,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 16.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

NYT stock opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.86. New York Times Co has a 12-month low of $26.13 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.88 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

NYT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of New York Times from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.92.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.