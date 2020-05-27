Swiss National Bank Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.82. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.20.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.94.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $211,996.68. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,642 shares in the company, valued at $769,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $52,763.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,513 shares in the company, valued at $172,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 313,877 shares of company stock worth $15,330,583. Company insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.