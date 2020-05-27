Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 798,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Gildan Activewear worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 533,232 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,746,000 after purchasing an additional 124,814 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,427,000. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GIL opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. Gildan Activewear Inc has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $459.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.17 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

