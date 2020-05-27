Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of GCI Liberty worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth $84,373,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 290,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in GCI Liberty by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 544,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 312,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

In other news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,073,964.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 64,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $3,928,073.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 762,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,540,074.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,335 shares of company stock valued at $11,213,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $66.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.12. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $79.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.83.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($5.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.79). The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 68.83%. Research analysts predict that GCI Liberty Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on GCI Liberty from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.