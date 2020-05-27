Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,163 shares during the period. Synaptics comprises approximately 1.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.36% of Synaptics worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 6,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $438,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $281,442.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,384.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,229 shares of company stock worth $739,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $63.86. 21,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,786. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.34 and a 1 year high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.