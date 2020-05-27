Syscoin Price Tops $0.0252 (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0252 or 0.00000275 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, Binance, YoBit and Sistemkoin. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and approximately $620,181.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00477586 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003476 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 108.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004632 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 586,941,973 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, Livecoin, Bittylicious, Bittrex, Binance, Upbit, Poloniex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

