Tael Achieves Market Cap of $9.97 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tael has a market cap of $9.97 million and $4.20 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tael has traded up 44.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00043094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.73 or 0.03774516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004253 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00031139 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010935 BTC.

Tael Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

