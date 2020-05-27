TajCoin (TAJ) Trading Up 169.7% This Week

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded up 329.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. TajCoin has a total market capitalization of $19,845.25 and $197.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TajCoin has traded 169.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.71 or 0.00802866 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028438 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00031776 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00157509 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00196482 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001892 BTC.

TajCoin Coin Profile

TAJ is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 16,620,787 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech.

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

