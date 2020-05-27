TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,661 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.24% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $32,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. AJO LP grew its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter valued at $141,296,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 663.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 797,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,650,000 after acquiring an additional 693,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 4th quarter worth $84,789,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 828.7% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 725,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,848,000 after buying an additional 647,568 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 16,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,124.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $25,776,635.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,474 shares of company stock valued at $31,648,198 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Stephens upped their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.46.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.49. 260,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.56. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 52 week low of $100.00 and a 52 week high of $149.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

