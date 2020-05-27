TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGBD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on TCG BDC from $6.00 to $8.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on TCG BDC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet cut TCG BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TCG BDC from $13.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $478.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.10.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.29 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 11.07% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCG BDC will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. TCG BDC’s payout ratio is 82.68%.

In related news, CEO Linda Pace purchased 19,984 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $254,196.48. Also, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan purchased 15,685 shares of TCG BDC stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.71 per share, with a total value of $152,301.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,382.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 63,109 shares of company stock valued at $557,612. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in TCG BDC by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 75,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

