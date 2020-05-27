TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 12,015 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,015 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.30. 2,177,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,861. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.59. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.71 per share, for a total transaction of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.40 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Cfra decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

