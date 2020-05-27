TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 423 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,143 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 10,598 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.54.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $372.95. 2,577,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,621,488. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $334.25. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $391.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.88, for a total value of $156,312.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,298 shares of company stock worth $4,025,976. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

