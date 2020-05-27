TCTC Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

TIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

Shares of NYSE:TIF traded up $1.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.37. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

