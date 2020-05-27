TCTC Holdings LLC Has $23.89 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.8% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $23,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2,057.7% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 90,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,724,000 after buying an additional 86,319 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 78,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,739,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,681,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.53. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,265.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

