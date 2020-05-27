TCTC Holdings LLC Has $26.17 Million Holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Chubb makes up approximately 2.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 0.05% of Chubb worth $26,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 3.0% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Chubb by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.06.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 9,750 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.40 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,035.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded up $3.50 on Wednesday, reaching $121.82. 285,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,443. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $137.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chubb Ltd has a 1-year low of $87.35 and a 1-year high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

