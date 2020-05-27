TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in United Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 35,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,571,000 after buying an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 44,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in United Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in United Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 40,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

UTX traded up $4.47 on Wednesday, hitting $64.47. 15,925,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.36.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.