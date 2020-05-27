TCTC Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,439,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the quarter. HollyFrontier accounts for 23.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned about 7.68% of HollyFrontier worth $304,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HFC. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,356,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $253,846,000 after acquiring an additional 927,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,472,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,117,000 after acquiring an additional 136,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,729,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $138,187,000 after acquiring an additional 137,015 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,468,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,523 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,006,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.81. 212,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,841. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

