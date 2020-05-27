TCTC Holdings LLC Lowers Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

TCTC Holdings LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $6,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $122.08. 89,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,048. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.47. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $82.51 and a 52 week high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

