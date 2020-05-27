TCTC Holdings LLC Purchases 21,943 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,943 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.76.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.58. 303,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,543,609. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

