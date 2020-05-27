TCTC Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,856 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,545 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 479,394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,674,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,252 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT traded down $1.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.16. 6,704,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,451,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Cleveland Research raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura lifted their target price on Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.03.

In related news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total value of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock worth $32,286,124 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

