TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 1,810 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 1.1% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in 3M by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $8,246,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other 3M news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,605 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.85, for a total value of $529,394.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,818,492.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 7,894 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.70, for a total value of $1,173,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,604,971.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $5,930,874 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $4.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.63. 3,955,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,817,723. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $114.04 and a 52-week high of $187.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.49.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.