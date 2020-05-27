TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 2,962 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NEE traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $238.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.61 and a 200 day moving average of $242.04. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

