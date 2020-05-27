TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 31,866 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

TCTC Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,866 shares during the quarter. Old Republic International accounts for approximately 1.2% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Old Republic International worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,520,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,192,000 after purchasing an additional 235,683 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,281,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100,921 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,835,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,180,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,526,000 after purchasing an additional 62,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,256,000 after purchasing an additional 234,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.86. 194,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,923,685. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

ORI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Republic International from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd.

In related news, Director Peter Mcnitt bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn W. Reed bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.55 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. Insiders acquired 26,200 shares of company stock worth $459,401 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

