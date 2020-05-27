TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 4,220 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TCTC Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 304,911 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $9,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.30. 3,823,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,026,171. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.69. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy producer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

