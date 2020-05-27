Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) Insider Adrian Di Marco Sells 3,000,000 Shares

Technology One Limited (ASX:TNE) insider Adrian Di Marco sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$9.20 ($6.52), for a total transaction of A$27,600,000.00 ($19,574,468.09).

Shares of Technology One stock traded down A$0.21 ($0.15) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$9.98 ($7.08). The company had a trading volume of 1,579,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,956. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$9.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$8.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54. Technology One Limited has a 1-year low of A$6.36 ($4.51) and a 1-year high of A$10.26 ($7.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Technology One’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Technology One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

Technology One Limited researches, develops, markets, sells, implements, and supports integrated enterprise business software solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Sales and Marketing, Consulting, Research & Development, and Cloud segments. The company offers various business solutions, including enterprise asset management, financials, human resource and payroll, enterprise budgeting, supply chain, property and rating, student management, business intelligence, enterprise content management, performance planning, spatial, enterprise cash receipting, stakeholder management, and business process management.

