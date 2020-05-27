Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 65,069 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech comprises 7.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.70% of Tetra Tech worth $26,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Tetra Tech by 101.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sidoti decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Boenning Scattergood cut Tetra Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 1,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total value of $95,326.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,208 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,756.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TTEK stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.77. The company had a trading volume of 26,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,855. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.92. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $584.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.