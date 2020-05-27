Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (TTPH) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/23/2020 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

5/22/2020 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a life science company engaged in developing and commercializing tetracycline based drugs to treat drug-resistant infectious diseases, inflammation, and cancer. Its principal products include eravacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Gram-negative infections. The Company’s product under development includes eravacycline oral formulation, TP-834 and TP-271. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

5/7/2020 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at G.Research, Llc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2020 – Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

TTPH stock opened at $2.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.07.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.63) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 210.86% and a negative net margin of 798.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTPH. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,757 shares in the last quarter. 42.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

