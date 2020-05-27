Tezos Market Capitalization Hits $1.95 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 27th. Tezos has a market cap of $1.95 billion and $84.94 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $2.73 or 0.00030025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insolar (XNS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010096 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Tezos’ total supply is 711,873,745 coins. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

Tezos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

