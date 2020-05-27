Thar Token (THAR) Price Hits $0.0359

Thar Token (CURRENCY:THAR) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. In the last seven days, Thar Token has traded up 82.1% against the U.S. dollar. Thar Token has a total market cap of $28,114.60 and approximately $54.00 worth of Thar Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thar Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0359 or 0.00000392 BTC on major exchanges including Instant Bitex and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thar Token alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003865 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000131 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 47.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000699 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thar Token Token Profile

Thar Token (CRYPTO:THAR) is a token. Thar Token’s total supply is 900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,927 tokens. Thar Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thar Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thartoken. Thar Token’s official website is thartoken.com.

Thar Token Token Trading

Thar Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thar Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thar Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thar Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thar Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thar Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.