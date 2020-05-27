THEKEY Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One THEKEY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bit-Z, HitBTC and Coinrail. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $16,750.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a token. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2017. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, LATOKEN, Bit-Z, Switcheo Network, LBank, Coinrail and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

