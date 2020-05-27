Tierion (TNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.41 Million

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. Tierion has a market cap of $15.07 million and $2.41 million worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tierion has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Tierion token can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $349.25 or 0.03804047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004280 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002246 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054581 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031139 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010937 BTC.

Tierion Profile

Tierion (TNT) is a token. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official website is tierion.com. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

