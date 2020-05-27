Titan Coin Price Tops $0.0016 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Novaexchange, Escodex and SouthXchange. Titan Coin has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $1,759.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Titan Coin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Titan Coin alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003857 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000130 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000631 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 69.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 907,406,672 coins. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co.

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

Titan Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Escodex and Novaexchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Titan Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Titan Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.