Titcoin (TIT) Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded down 47.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 27th. Titcoin has a market capitalization of $12,078.64 and $1.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Titcoin has traded down 47.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,105.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.47 or 0.02553014 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00605028 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012033 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000319 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Titcoin

Titcoin (CRYPTO:TIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 66,174,867 coins. The official website for Titcoin is titcoin.github.io. Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

