TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 118.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 794,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,900 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $37,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 53.9% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 637 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.30 per share, with a total value of $165,900.00. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 740,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,759,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $66.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.70. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.56). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

