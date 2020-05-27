Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Loop Capital

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens upped their target price on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $115.29 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $63.89 and a 1 year high of $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.97. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 5,237 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $534,174.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory A. Sandfort sold 200,093 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $21,009,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,947 shares in the company, valued at $12,489,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock worth $27,936,293. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Eagle Asset Management lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 265.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 699,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,984,000 after purchasing an additional 507,896 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 55,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group now owns 41,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 883,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,511,000 after purchasing an additional 407,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.