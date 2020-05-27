Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $116.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TSCO. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $115.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.97.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 38.38%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 17,102 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 896 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,432 shares of company stock valued at $27,936,293 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.9% in the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 8,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 268.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 183,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,765,000 after purchasing an additional 133,300 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 13.3% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 16,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its position in Tractor Supply by 53.5% in the first quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,149,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,161,000 after acquiring an additional 400,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $5,496,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

