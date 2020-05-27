TransferCoin Reaches Market Cap of $33,314.94 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 27th. Over the last week, TransferCoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TransferCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $33,314.94 and $30.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00012021 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TransferCoin

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.