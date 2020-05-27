TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,473,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 207,013 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.78% of TransUnion worth $97,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in TransUnion by 2,184.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 192,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,730,000 after acquiring an additional 183,936 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 349.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,918,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,330,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 66,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

TRU traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $84.09. The company had a trading volume of 509,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,997. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.70. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $52.50 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,553,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $2,285,543.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,498 shares of company stock valued at $22,591,027. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

