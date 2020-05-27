Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,178 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.37% of Trinity Industries worth $26,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 24,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of TRN opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89. Trinity Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $24.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.76.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 60.32%.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Boze acquired 662,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.78 per share, for a total transaction of $13,769,368.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,700.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 943,501 shares of company stock valued at $19,511,171. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.