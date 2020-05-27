Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Given Media Sentiment Score of -1.00

News articles about Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tritax Big Box REIT earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Tritax Big Box REIT stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 140.40 ($1.85). The stock had a trading volume of 7,533,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 122.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 133.29. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 162.60 ($2.14). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) by GBX (0.26) ($0.00). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tritax Big Box REIT will post 746.0000164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd were given a GBX 1.56 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBOX. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, May 4th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 138 ($1.82).

In related news, insider Karen Whitworth bought 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,360 ($25,466.98).

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

