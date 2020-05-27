TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $117,495.64

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 27th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $117,495.64 and $3,653.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005497 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017987 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.82 or 0.01700161 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

