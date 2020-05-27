TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Holdings Reduced by Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY decreased its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 813,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.79% of TTM Technologies worth $8,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,245,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,888,000 after purchasing an additional 456,608 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 83,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $26,185.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,829.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,273 shares of company stock valued at $439,708. 6.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 92,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 2.07. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $610.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.80 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TTM Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.