TurtleNetwork (TN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,684.00

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TurtleNetwork has a market cap of $373,656.27 and $3,684.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $190.65 or 0.02069908 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 70.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000116 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006376 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009833 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010586 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010851 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000233 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

TurtleNetwork can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

