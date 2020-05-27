Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,283,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,556 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Twitter worth $80,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 4.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Twitter by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,236 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Twitter by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 73,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 0.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TWTR traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.41. 13,788,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,486,262. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Pivotal Research cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.25 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $100,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,356 shares of company stock valued at $3,115,796. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

