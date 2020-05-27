Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Bought by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 209.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 788.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 839.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $61.30. 1,281,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,683,807. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

