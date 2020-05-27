U Network (UUU) 1-Day Volume Tops $228,920.00

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. U Network has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $228,920.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, U Network has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One U Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official website is u.network.

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

